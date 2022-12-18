DNB Asset Management AS Sells 16,733 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eneti were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NETI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eneti by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $2,563,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Eneti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Eneti Trading Down 0.2 %

Eneti Dividend Announcement

NYSE NETI opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Eneti Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

