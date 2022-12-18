DNB Asset Management AS Sells 5,112 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $121.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.