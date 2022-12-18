Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

