Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ETX opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.05.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,977,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 153,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

