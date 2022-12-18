Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of ETX opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.05.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.