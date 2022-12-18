E&G Advisors LP Purchases 8,948 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,714.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

