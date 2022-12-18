Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.87.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Equities analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELEV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 135,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

