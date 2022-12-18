Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $359.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

