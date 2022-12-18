Elizabeth S. Jacobs Buys 214 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth S. Jacobs purchased 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $10,105.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,858.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
QCR Stock Up 0.7 %
QCRH stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
QCR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
