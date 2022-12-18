Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.86.

Energizer Trading Down 1.1 %

ENR stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.62.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Energizer

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energizer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $4,539,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

