Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 660,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE ET opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.