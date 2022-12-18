Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $303.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.