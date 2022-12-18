Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 75,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

