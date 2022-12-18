Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,029 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

