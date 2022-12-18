Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,696 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EURN. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $177,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $8,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 40.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Euronav by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

