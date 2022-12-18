Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.