Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

