Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

