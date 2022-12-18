Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of ES opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.