Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.80. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 18,245 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

