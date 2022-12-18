Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 10,245 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $24,723,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Zumiez Stock Down 3.2 %

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

