Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

