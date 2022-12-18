Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $166.79 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $123.21 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.