Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.92 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

