Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $917,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.72.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

