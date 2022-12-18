Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $87.92 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

