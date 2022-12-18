Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $719,000 in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $75,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

RCUS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

