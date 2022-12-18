Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $774,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3 %

H&R Block stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.