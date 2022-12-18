Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $942,000 in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 0.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $151,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,664,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,724,596 shares of company stock valued at $121,445,109 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

