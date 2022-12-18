Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 7,799 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of G-III Apparel Group worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.8 %

GIII opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $618.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.