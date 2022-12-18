Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 47,181 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,304,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,701,535 shares in the company, valued at $564,116,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 603,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,452,570. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

