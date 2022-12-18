Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTLS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Stock Down 0.5 %

Materialise stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a PE ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.71. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

