Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 166 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 159,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 201,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

