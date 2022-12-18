Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 180,454 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.12% of Butterfly Network worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.48 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,793.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock worth $134,277 over the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

