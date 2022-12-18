Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $584.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -127.78%.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

