Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $398,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 315.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $29.80 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

