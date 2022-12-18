Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

