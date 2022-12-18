Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Cut by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $49,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

