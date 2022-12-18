FCF Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $72,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,099,000 after acquiring an additional 958,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

