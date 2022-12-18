FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.