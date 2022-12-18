FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

