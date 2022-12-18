First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up 0.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.63 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.049 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

