First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 12.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

