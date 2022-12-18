Flower One (FLOOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOFGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Flower One Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FLOOF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Flower One has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-feet indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

