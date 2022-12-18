Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.26

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.26 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 28.79 ($0.35). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 29.45 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,333,694 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.25. The company has a market cap of £90.32 million and a PE ratio of 1,472.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 40,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £12,619.79 ($15,482.51).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

