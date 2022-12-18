Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

