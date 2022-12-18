Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Targa Resources by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE TRGP opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

