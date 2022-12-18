Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

