Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

