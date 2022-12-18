Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

