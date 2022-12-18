Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 202.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,831 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $145.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

